Everton Yet To Have Contact With Bundesliga Club Despite Deal Speculation

Everton have had no contact from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt over Cenk Tosun.



The striker's future at Goodison Park has come under the scanner in recent days, despite him not being included by Everton in a group of four players they are ready to sell.













Tosun has interest from former club Besiktas, but it has been claimed that Eintracht Frankurt are keen to take the striker to the Bundesliga.



Eintracht Frankfurt lost strikers Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller this summer, banking big money, and need to add to their attack.



However, according to The Athletic, Everton have not had any contact so far from the Bundesliga club for Tosun.







The German side still have ample time to make an approach with the transfer window open for business to be done until 2nd September.



Everton paid around £27m to sign Tosun, but he has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League.



The striker was an unused substitute against Crystal Palace last weekend and boss Marco Silva has other attacking options that appear to be ahead of the Turkey star in the pecking order.

