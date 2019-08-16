XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/08/2019 - 13:52 BST

Saint-Etienne Coach Offers Injury Update On William Saliba

 




Saint-Etienne coach Ghislain Printant has offered an update on Arsenal defender William Saliba, who has gone under the knife after picking up an injury. 

The Gunners beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Saliba before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut earlier this month.


 



However, the deal required Arsenal to send Saliba back to Saint-Etienne to spend the season on loan in France.

The defender is currently out injured though and Saint-Etienne coach Printant has offered an update on the status of the highly rated centre-back.

 


"Saliba had an operation earlier this week", the Saint-Etienne coach told a press conference, ahead of his side's meeting with Brest.


 


"We will take our time with his return."

The centre-back is expected to need at least another month before Saint-Etienne consider him to be fit enough to return to action. 

 


Arsenal will be watching closely as Saint-Etienne take close care of a player they consider to be key to their future defence in north London.

Saliba made a total of 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne last season and Les Verts are hoping to benefit from the 18-year-old throughout this term.

He picked up an adductor problem at the end of last season and missed the Under-20 World Cup through injury.
 