Saint-Etienne Coach Offers Injury Update On William Saliba

Saint-Etienne coach Ghislain Printant has offered an update on Arsenal defender William Saliba, who has gone under the knife after picking up an injury.



The Gunners beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Saliba before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut earlier this month.













However, the deal required Arsenal to send Saliba back to Saint-Etienne to spend the season on loan in France.



The defender is currently out injured though and Saint-Etienne coach Printant has offered an update on the status of the highly rated centre-back.



"Saliba had an operation earlier this week", the Saint-Etienne coach told a press conference, ahead of his side's meeting with Brest.







"We will take our time with his return."



The centre-back is expected to need at least another month before Saint-Etienne consider him to be fit enough to return to action.



Arsenal will be watching closely as Saint-Etienne take close care of a player they consider to be key to their future defence in north London.



Saliba made a total of 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne last season and Les Verts are hoping to benefit from the 18-year-old throughout this term.



He picked up an adductor problem at the end of last season and missed the Under-20 World Cup through injury.

