Exit On Agenda In High Level Talks – Chelsea Star’s Agent Meets Marina Granovskaia

The agent of Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has held a meeting with the Blues hierarchy, with Roma increasingly firming up their intrerest in the full-back.



Zappacosta has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side at Stamford Bridge and with the European transfer window still wide open for business there are big question marks over whether he will stay at the club.













According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Zappacosta's agent Alessandro Lucci has met with the Chelsea hierarchy, including Marina Granovskaia.



On the agenda was a possible departure from Chelsea for Zappacosta.



Roma are firm admirers of Zappacosta and a switch to the Stadio Olimpico is rated as a strong possibility.







The Giallorossi need to add another right-back to the ranks before the transfer window closes and Zappacosta could be the man they settle on as the ideal reinforcement.



Chelsea's position is unclear though as they are still operating under a transfer ban.



They have been unable to strengthen their squad this summer and even if the ban was now lifted, the early closing Premier League transfer window has now slammed shut.

