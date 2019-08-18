I Doubt He’ll Stay Injury Free – Former Leeds United Star On Whites 25-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes the odds are against Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford going through the entire season without picking up an injury.



Bamford completed a big money move to Leeds from Middlesbrough last summer and was tipped to make a big impact at Elland Road.













However, the striker suffered bad luck with injuries which limited his chance to make his mark, while when fit he often found Kemar Roofe in fine goalscoring form.



Bamford, 25, scored just nine times in the Championship for Leeds last term, but this season he has already netted three goals in three games.



Whelan thinks Bamford can reach the 20 goal mark, but is not convinced he can go through the season without spending any time on the sidelines.







"He's started the season very, very well. He looks sharp, he looks strong and he looks a lot fitter", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at the DW Stadium.



"But the big question is can we keep him fit? I very much doubt he's going to go through the whole season without any niggle or injury because it's difficult to do that these days with the game being so intense and lots of games coming thick and fast throughout the season, as well as cup games.



"There is no doubt he has the potential to hit 20 goals, but time will tell. He should be setting himself a target of at least 20", he added.



Leeds strengthened their squad before the Championship transfer window slammed shut by signing Eddie Nketiah on loan for the season from Arsenal.



Nketiah is expected to provide competition for Bamford, but with the striker fit and scoring, the Arsenal talent may be set for a spell of bench warming.

