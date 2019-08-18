Rangers Just Level Above Everywhere Else – Gers New Boy On Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers forward Greg Stewart admits that playing for the Ibrox giants is a step up from anything he has experienced in his career so far.



The Gers snapped up the forward earlier this summer following the expiry of his contract at English Championship side Birmingham City, with Stewart putting pen to paper to a two-year contract in Glasgow.













He faces a battle to secure a regular spot in Steven Gerrard's side and admits that life at Rangers is a level above what he has known before.



Stewart admits that at Aberdeen there was a demand to win games, but believes at Rangers players have to be constantly pushing.



The attacker told Rangers TV, when asked if anything prepared him for the Gers: "I'd say maybe Aberdeen because at Aberdeen there was a demand to win football games, whereas here there is obviously a big demand on you to win every game.







"I feel like I maybe learned that from my time at Aberdeen, but other than that it's just a level above.



"Every day in training you need to be on it, you need to keep pushing yourself every day, in the gym, on the training pitch, your life changes", Stewart added.



The forward was handed a start by Gerrard on Sunday away at East Fife in the Scottish League Cup, and clocked an hour as Gers eased to a 3-0 win and a next round tie against Livingston.



Stewart has so far made six appearances in all competitions for Rangers, but has yet to open his goalscoring account in a light blue shirt.

