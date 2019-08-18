RB Leipzig Facing Nightmare Scenario Over Bayern Munich and Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig are facing a nightmare situation with Bayern Munich and Liverpool linked Timo Werner.



The striker has just a year left to run on his contract at the Bundesliga club, with RB Leipzig being clear with the player that he must pen a new deal or face being sold this summer.













Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Werner and the Reds have regularly been linked with a swoop for him, but the early closing Premier League transfer window has ruled out a summer move to Merseyside.



Bayern Munich meanwhile have been unwilling to meet RB Leipzig's valuation of Werner and have now closed the door on further attacking additions after signing Ivan Perisic, while Philippe Coutinho is also arriving on loan.



According to German daily Bild, Werner appears to not want to extend his contract and is happy to wait until next summer, when he will be a free agent.







RB Leipzig now face the prospect of losing the highly rated striker on a free transfer.



The Bundesliga side consider this the worst case scenario and it remains to be seen how they will react.



The transfer window across Europe remains open until 2nd September, but RB Leipzig may be unable to convince Werner to leave this summer.

