XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2019 - 13:32 BST

RB Leipzig Facing Nightmare Scenario Over Bayern Munich and Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

 




RB Leipzig are facing a nightmare situation with Bayern Munich and Liverpool linked Timo Werner. 

The striker has just a year left to run on his contract at the Bundesliga club, with RB Leipzig being clear with the player that he must pen a new deal or face being sold this summer.


 



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Werner and the Reds have regularly been linked with a swoop for him, but the early closing Premier League transfer window has ruled out a summer move to Merseyside.

Bayern Munich meanwhile have been unwilling to meet RB Leipzig's valuation of Werner and have now closed the door on further attacking additions after signing Ivan Perisic, while Philippe Coutinho is also arriving on loan.

 


According to German daily Bild, Werner appears to not want to extend his contract and is happy to wait until next summer, when he will be a free agent.


 


RB Leipzig now face the prospect of losing the highly rated striker on a free transfer.

The Bundesliga side consider this the worst case scenario and it remains to be seen how they will react.

 


The transfer window across Europe remains open until 2nd September, but RB Leipzig may be unable to convince Werner to leave this summer.
 