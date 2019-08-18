Remember Pontus Jansson Factor – Brentford Star On Leeds United Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford star Christian Norgaard is expecting an extra spicy atmosphere at Elland Road on Wednesday night due to Pontus Jansson's summer move from Leeds United to the Bees.



Jansson was considered by many to be Leeds' top centre-back, but the Whites made the surprising decision to sell him to Brentford for a fee of £5.5m.













The defender is now set to go back to his former club for a Championship clash under the lights on Wednesday night and his team-mate Norgaard is relishing the occasion.



He feels Jansson's move to Brentford from Leeds will make for an extra spicy atmosphere at Elland Road, as the two teams go head to head for three Championship points.



Norgaard told Brentford's official channel: "Yes definitely [it is a game to look forward to].







"I've never been there, I've just heard about it from the other guys.



"Obviously with Pontus coming here there should be a bit of extra atmosphere in the stadium", he added.



Jansson claims that Leeds chose to sell him to help balance the books in their bid to stay on the right side of the EFL's financial fair play rules, however there have been suggestions that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the club and the player.



The Sweden international will be keen to make sure he is not on the losing end of Wednesday night's reunion.

