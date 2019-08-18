XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2019 - 15:43 BST

Remember Pontus Jansson Factor – Brentford Star On Leeds United Trip

 




Brentford star Christian Norgaard is expecting an extra spicy atmosphere at Elland Road on Wednesday night due to Pontus Jansson's summer move from Leeds United to the Bees. 

Jansson was considered by many to be Leeds' top centre-back, but the Whites made the surprising decision to sell him to Brentford for a fee of £5.5m.


 



The defender is now set to go back to his former club for a Championship clash under the lights on Wednesday night and his team-mate Norgaard is relishing the occasion.

He feels Jansson's move to Brentford from Leeds will make for an extra spicy atmosphere at Elland Road, as the two teams go head to head for three Championship points.

 


Norgaard told Brentford's official channel: "Yes definitely [it is a game to look forward to].


 


"I've never been there, I've just heard about it from the other guys.

"Obviously with Pontus coming here there should be a bit of extra atmosphere in the stadium", he added.

 


Jansson claims that Leeds chose to sell him to help balance the books in their bid to stay on the right side of the EFL's financial fair play rules, however there have been suggestions that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the club and the player.

The Sweden international will be keen to make sure he is not on the losing end of Wednesday night's reunion.
 