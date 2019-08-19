Hamilton Set Against Selling Leeds United Target, Believe He Has Bright Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamilton Academical do not want to sell George Stanger, despite interest from Leeds United, and are planning to send him out on loan, according to the Evening Times.



The New Zealand Under-23s international has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Scotland.













Leeds have also been credited with an interest in the New Zealand Under-23 international and are claimed to see him as a future permanent signing; the early closing Championship transfer window means they cannot compete for him this summer.



However, Hamilton rate Stanger highly and do not want to see him leave the club.





While Stanger is not in Brian Rice's first team plans at present, Accies are not open to a sale and would prefer to send him out on loan.







He looks set to make a loan move away from Hamilton this summer, but his destination remains unclear.



Stanger was born in Scotland, but has opted to represent New Zealand on the international stage.





The 19-year-old joined Hamilton from Stirling Albion, but then had a stint back at Stirling Albion on loan.

