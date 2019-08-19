I Know What To Expect From Leeds United – Brentford Boss Thomas Frank

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford manager Thomas Frank admits that he knows what to expect from Leeds United, but is not expecting it to make the task against the Whites any easier.



The Bees will travel to Elland Road on Wednesday as they prepare to lock horns with Leeds in a Championship game.













Brentford have won just one of their games across all competitions this season and went out of the EFL Cup on penalties against Cambridge United.



Expressing his respect for Marcelo Bielsa and his team, the Brentford manager said that he knows what to expect from Leeds, but does not expect it to make matters easier.





"We hugely respect Leeds and what they can do, they have been looking bright and sharp from the start of the season", Frank told his club's official website.







"We know what to expect but what to expect doesn't mean it will be easy"



But if the Bees can hit their top level of form, Frank feels that his team have the ability to topple the Championship giants.





"It will be one of the toughest away games we can play.



"We are going up there confident, we know that we are a good side.



"We need to hit our top level Wednesday then we can go there and win"



Leeds won their last Championship outing, away at Wigan Athletic, while Hull City held Brentford to a draw at Griffin Park.

