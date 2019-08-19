Sensational Philippe Coutinho Makes More Sense Than Leroy Sane – Former Germany Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool and Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle believes that Bayern Munich have strengthened more by signing Philippe Coutinho than they would have done had they landed Leroy Sane.



Bayern Munich were keen to land Sane from Manchester City, but the winger damaged a cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Community Shield and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.













They have now snapped up former Liverpool star Coutinho, who was linked with a return to Anfield, as well as a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League transfer window.



And former Red Riedle feels that in signing Coutinho, Bayern Munich have strengthened their squad more than signing Sane would have done.



He said on Sky90 on Sunday evening: "I think he helps Bayern Munich more than Sane.







"Bayern have options on the sides.



"Coutinho as a ten makes more sense for me than getting Sane."



Riedle insists that Coutinho was in superb form during his spell at Liverpool and he can only tip his hat to the Bavarians for managing to land the Brazilian.



"For the transfer you can only congratulate Bayern Munich.



"He was sensational at Liverpool and I think the Bundesliga and Bayern can be really happy to sign such a player."



Bayern Munich have paid a loan fee of €8.5m to sign Coutinho, while they will have the option to sign him permanently from Barcelona at the end of the season for a set price of €120m.

