Tottenham Hotspur Confirm New Deal And Loan Move For 22-Year-Old

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Anthony Georgiou has moved on loan to League One side Ipswich Town.



Spurs are keen to make sure that Georgiou is playing regular senior team football and have sent him to Portman Road.













The 22-year-old midfielder will remain at Ipswich until the January transfer window opens, when Tottenham will again look at what is best for his future.



In a sign of confidence in Georgiou, Tottenham have also extended the midfielder's contract in north London until the summer of 2021.

📰 @_Ant_georgiou has signed a new contract with the Club until 2021.



He has now joined League One side @IpswichTown on loan until January.



All the best, Anthony! 👍#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/9uSASVEuBq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 19, 2019



Tottenham also opted to loan Georgiou out last season, with the 22-year-old heading to Spain.







He linked up with Spanish side Levante in January and clocked minutes with the club's B side.



Now Georgiou will bid to make his mark at Portman Road in an Ipswich side looking to win promotion back to the Championship this season.



Ipswich have so far picked up five points from three games in League One and are next in action at home against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

