We Must Do This To Win Back The Fans – Celtic Attacker

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston believes that the Bhoys need to go on a good run in the Europa League in order to get the fans back on side.



Last week saw Scottish Premiership champions Celtic exit the Champions League following a defeat to Romanian club CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round of the tournament.













An aggregate score of 5-4 against CFR Cluj meant that Celtic miss out on the Champions League group stage for the second season in a row.



The Hoops are now preparing for their Europa League playoff round tie against Swedish side AIK Stockholm as they look to earn qualification to the tournament proper.





Johnston, who scored for Celtic in their 2-1 Scottish League Cup win against Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend, is aware that Champions League exit has upset a group of the club's fans and believes that the Bhoys need to make up for it by going on a run in Europa League.







"Europe is massive to the fans and we want to try and get a run there to get them back on-side", Johnston was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"Everybody has to find it within themselves. We are playing in a massive game for a massive club. We all have to be up for it.





“We are a winning club and not getting into the Champions League is big blow for the fans."



Johnston's side host AIK Stockholm on Thursday and the Celtic star is keen to take a good result over to Sweden for the second leg.



"It would be good to get a good result to take over to Sweden.



“We have done well this season apart from one bad result.



"There have been plenty positives to take from the other games."



AIK suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Kalmar on Sunday in the Swedish top flight.

