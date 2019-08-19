We’ve Improved This – Legia Warsaw Star Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Legia Warsaw midfielder Pawel Stolarski has warned Rangers that his team have worked on the defensive side of their game and will work to keep things tight in the Europa League playoff round tie between the two teams.



The Gers beat Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round to set up a date with the Polish side, starting this Thursday.













Aleksandar Vukovic's side are yet to concede in the Europa League qualifiers, clocking up six clean sheets in a sign of their defensive strength.



Stolarski believes that it has been a key are of development for his squad and the desire is to build on it when they take on Rangers over the course of two legs.





"Rangers are a massive club and obviously a good team. But we won't look at them. What we need to do is focus on our strengths", Stolarski was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.







"I think if you look at our results this season, we have been very strong defensively and we will need that against Rangers.



"We have worked so hard on that side of our game."





Legia Warsaw were the side that ended Celtic's Champions League run in 2014 after beating Ronny Deila's Bhoys outfit.

