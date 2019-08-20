Alexis Sanchez Wrong To Leave Arsenal, Inter Move Can Work – Former Chile U20 Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chile Under-20 boss Jose Sulantay is certain that Alexis Sanchez could get his career back on track if he joins Italian giants Inter from Manchester United, and insists the forward was wrong to leave Arsenal.



Sanchez has scored just five goals since joining Manchester United in January 2018 as the club’s best-paid player, switching from the Gunners.













Manchester United have been looking to offload the 30-year-old all summer and could be on the verge of agreeing on a deal to send him out on loan to Inter, with an option to buy.



Sulantay feels Sanchez was wrong to leave Arsenal in the first place and believes at Inter he could now show his qualities as the Red Devils never played to his strengths.





“Alexis Sanchez was wrong in the first place to leave Arsenal at all costs”, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







“In doing so, he became a villain to his own team-mates, fans and the club.



“Then he fulfilled his desire to plya for a more ambitious club, but in Manchester, he instead found a style of football that is completely unsuited to his qualities.





“United were too defensive and Sanchez certainly cannot excite you with long balls.”



The former Chile Under-20 boss also claimed that Sanchez has come though some problems in his personal life in recent months.



And he feels if he joins Inter, the player is now mentally ready to enjoy his football again and he can still be a big player at the top level for years to come.



Asked if the Chilean can rekindle his career at Inter, he said: “I am convinced, Alexis will be back.



“He overcame all the off-the-field problems that really complicated his life and is now free to think only about football.



“He can go back to having fun and do what he does best.



“He is still just 30 and can still be a big player at the top level for many more years.”



Sanchez has played in Serie A before, for Udinese.

