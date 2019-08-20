Roma Getting Davide Zappacosta At Right Time In Career – Former Atalanta Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Atalanta coach Stefano Colantuono has insisted that Davide Zappacosta has the ability to rekindle his career at Roma after a disappointing time at Chelsea.



Roma have agreed a deal to sign the Italian full-back on loan from Chelsea and he is due for a medical with the Serie A giants ahead of joining for the 2019/20 campaign.













Zappacosta made just four appearances in the Premier League last season and is on the verge of leaving Chelsea in order to play regular first-team football back in his homeland.



Colantuono worked with the defender at Atalanta and insisted that Chelsea would not have signed the player had he not been a quality performer.





He admits that his Zappacosta’s time at Chelsea was disappointing, but believes he is still at the right age to play the best football of his career.









The Italian coach feels if and when Zappacosta joins Roma, he could become a shrewd piece of transfer business for the Serie A giants.



“Davide has great physical qualities and is a very serious boy”, Colantuono told Italian outlet LaRoma24.it.





“Chelsea would not have taken him to London if he was not a player of a certain level.



“He is still relatively young and is in the best stage of his career.



“Obviously, he didn’t expect to play so little in London, but at Roma, he can do well.



“He would be a good buy.”



Zappacosta could undergo his medical with Roma as soon as Wednesday, ahead of his loan move to the Stadio Olimpico.

