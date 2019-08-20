Sunderland Attendance Made Me Want To Come Back – Ipswich Town New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Ipswich Town signing Will Keane has revealed that the huge crowd in attendance for the Sunderland game sold him on the move to Portman Road.



The Manchester United academy recruit spent the second half of last season on loan at the League One club from Hull City.













Keane tried to help Ipswich avoid the drop and scored three goals for the club in the Championship, but it was not enough and he headed back to Hull City with the Tractor Boys relegated.



Now he has made the move permanent after being released by the Tigers and has put pen to paper to a one-year contract, with option of extending the deal by one more year.





Kean admits that since leaving Portman Road he kept his eye on the club's results and was impressed with the 24,000 attendance in the match against Sunderland.







The 26-year-old says that the attendance further confirmed to him the size of Ipswich as a club and made him want to return.



"I have kept my eye on the results and saw 24,000 here for the Sunderland game", Keane said to his new club's official site.





“I thought ‘what a massive club’ and I was desperate to come back and be part of that."



Keane has struggled with injuries in his career, but feels if he can stay fit then he can succeed at Ipswich.



"The big thing for me is staying fit but I’m confident if I can do that I can be a big success here and help the team back to the Championship."



Ipswich are desperate to win promotion back to the Championship this season and Keane has never played his football below Championship level.

