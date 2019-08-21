XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2019 - 14:04 BST

It’s A Dream – Rangers New Boy Wants Europa League Game Time

 




Rangers winger Brandon Barker is hopeful that the Gers can enjoy a good run in the Europa League and feels excited to be part of the journey.

The Light Blues are set to face the final hurdle in their attempt to qualify for the Europa League proper as they face Polish club Legia Warsaw in their playoff tie of the competition this week.  


 



Rangers will travel to Poland to take on the Wojskowi at the Polish Army Stadium in the first leg of the tie on Thursday before hosting them at Ibrox next week.

A victory in the tie will see them progress to the Europa League group stage for the second time in-a-row under the management of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard.
 


Barker, who is yet to make to his full debut for the Gers, has revealed that it would mean a lot to feature in the Europa League for the club and is hopeful that they can keep moving forward in the competition.



"Yes, definitely [it would mean a lot to be involved in Europa League tie]", Barker told the official Rangers podcast.

"It's every kid's dream to play in Europe and it's such a big occasion especially for the club.
 


"We're all itching to get involved in that and we all just want to get the victories and show what we can do.

"Hopefully we're capable of doing that."

While Rangers face Legia Warsaw in an attempt to progress to the Europa League group stage, their league rivals Celtic will take on Swiss side AIK Stockholm as they look to achieve the same feat.   
 