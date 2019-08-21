It’s A Dream – Rangers New Boy Wants Europa League Game Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Brandon Barker is hopeful that the Gers can enjoy a good run in the Europa League and feels excited to be part of the journey.



The Light Blues are set to face the final hurdle in their attempt to qualify for the Europa League proper as they face Polish club Legia Warsaw in their playoff tie of the competition this week.













Rangers will travel to Poland to take on the Wojskowi at the Polish Army Stadium in the first leg of the tie on Thursday before hosting them at Ibrox next week.



A victory in the tie will see them progress to the Europa League group stage for the second time in-a-row under the management of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard.





Barker, who is yet to make to his full debut for the Gers, has revealed that it would mean a lot to feature in the Europa League for the club and is hopeful that they can keep moving forward in the competition.







"Yes, definitely [it would mean a lot to be involved in Europa League tie]", Barker told the official Rangers podcast.



"It's every kid's dream to play in Europe and it's such a big occasion especially for the club.





"We're all itching to get involved in that and we all just want to get the victories and show what we can do.



"Hopefully we're capable of doing that."



While Rangers face Legia Warsaw in an attempt to progress to the Europa League group stage, their league rivals Celtic will take on Swiss side AIK Stockholm as they look to achieve the same feat.

