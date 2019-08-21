XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/08/2019 - 13:33 BST

Liverpool and Manchester City Amongst Clubs Monitoring Situation of 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Star

 




Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Kai Havertz with a view to signing him next summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been on Bayern Munich’s radar, but he is set to play at least one more season at Leverkusen before considering a move.  


 



There are suggestions that he has an agreement in place with Bayern Munich to join them next summer, but the player has repeatedly denied agreeing any deals with any clubs.

Leverkusen are set to keep him at the club beyond the end of the European transfer window on 2nd September, but are aware next summer they could struggle to hold on to him.
 


According to German broadcaster Sport1, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring his progress with a view to trying to grab him next summer.
 



Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also amongst his admirers and are expected to knock on Leverkusen’s door at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have continued to keep an eye on Havertz, but are now likely to face more competition for the player next season.
 


A product of the Leverkusen academy, the youngster has scored 30 goals in 107 appearances for the cub.

He is also a full Germany international and has three caps to his name.   
 