06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/08/2019 - 21:08 BST

Former Leeds Striker Kemar Roofe Not Expected To Make Anderlecht Bow Until Post International Break

 




Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will have to wait until after the international break in September to make his debut for new club Anderlecht.

The striker picked up an ankle injury in July while playing against Western Sydney Wanderers during Leeds United's tour of Australia.  


 



The injury was to keep him away from action for four weeks, though that did not prevent his switch to the Belgian side from Leeds.

Roofe has yet to make his Anderlecht debut and is now looking at waiting until after the international break to get going under Vincent Kompany in Belgium.
 


Anderlecht coach Simon Davies has provided an update on Roofe, pencilling in the September date.



“We are counting on him after the international break", Davies told Belgian outlet Sporza.

"He works hard in the fitness room and also does some exercises on the field. He is progress is going well."
 


After an impressive season with Leeds last term, where he managed to find the back of the net 15 times in 34 games overall, Roofe was sold by the Whites when he entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.   
 