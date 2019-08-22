Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Issues Message To Tottenham Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has penned an emotional farewell to the Spurs supporters as he edges nearer to a move to Besiktas.



Nkoudou, 24, is set to end his three-year stint with Premier League side Tottenham, with the Frenchman set to complete a transfer to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas.













The left-winger arrived at the London-based club from Marseille for a fee in the region of £9m in 2016 and has gone on to play 27 matches.



Nkoudou, who has scored just one goal for Spurs, spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, making three appearances.





The Versailles-born winger took to social media to bid adieu to those associated with Tottenham and wished the club good luck for the future.









"It's now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham", Nkoudou wrote.



"Even though our story wasn't the one I hoped for of when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man.





"I've always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my teammates and the staff the very best for this season, and the followings.



"Also a big thank you to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times."



Nkoudou will look to get his career back on track in Turkey with Besiktas.

