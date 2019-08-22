Getting Into Rangers Team Is Going To Be Big Challenge, Admits Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Brandon Barker has admitted that breaking into Steven Gerrard's team will be a tough challenge, but insists he is keen to see the Gers doing well.



The Light Blues confirmed the signing of Barker from Premier League side Manchester City earlier this month, with the 22-year-old penning a three-year contract.













The winger, who prefers to operate on the left flank, made his debut for Rangers at the weekend, coming on as a 59th-minute substitute for Greg Stewart in the side's 3-0 victory against East Fife in the Scottish League Cup.



Barker is now waiting for the chance to make his full debut for the club and is hopeful that it does not take long.





The Manchester-born star lauded the players in the team for taking their chances and is hopeful that he does the same when given the opportunity.









"Definitely [it’s a challenge to break into the team]", the 22-year-old told the official Rangers podcast.



"The boys are doing phenomenal and I'm absolutely delighted for them.





"I think when they are getting the opportunity they are taking it.



"I'll wait for my opportunity and hopefully I'll take it and help the team keep achieving good things."



Barker will be hoping to feature this evening for Rangers in their Europa League playoff tie against Polish side Legia Warsaw.

