Manchester United Schedule Important Meeting For Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have scheduled a high level meeting to discuss transfers next month as they plan for the January window and beyond, according to the Manchester Evening News.



With the Premier League transfer window, unlike the rest of Europe, now closed, Manchester United are working on outgoings with players such as Marcos Rojo, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian potential departures.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to bring in at least one midfielder in the summer transfer window, but failed to do so before the deadline earlier this month.



There are suggestions Manchester United could be active in the January transfer window and it has been claimed they are already putting in the hard yards on future plans.





And the club have scheduled a high-level meeting next month to discuss Manchester United’s transfer strategy for next year.









Solskjaer will be part of the meeting, along with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, and head of global scouting Marcel Bout.



The Manchester United manager is expected to outline what his squad will need over the next two windows.





Manchester United prefer to carry out bulk of their transfer dealings in the summer, but the early closing Premier League window, putting English clubs out of sync with the rest of Europe, has made life difficult.



It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer demands Woodward make funds available for him in the winter window as the club also did not sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, following his big money departure to Inter.

