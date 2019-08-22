XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/08/2019 - 18:22 BST

No Scott Sinclair In Squad – Celtic Team vs AIK Stockholm Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs AIK Stockholm
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Swedish outfit AIK Stockholm in the Europa League this evening. 

The Scottish giants have dropped into the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League by CFR Cluj and need to come through the tie against AIK Stockholm to book a group stage spot.
 

 



AIK Stockholm also crashed out of the Champions League, being knocked out on away goals by Maribor, and will be eyeing a good result in Glasgow.


Bhoys boss Neil Lennon names Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back he goes with Jozo Simunovic, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.
 


Further up the pitch Lennon opts for Scott Brown to control midfield, while Ryan Christie also plays. Callum McGregor and Mikey Johnston are handed starts, while James Forrest supports Odsonne Edouard.



If the Northern Irish tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Olivier Ntcham and Jonny Hayes.

Scott Sinclair is not in the matchday squad.
 


Celtic Team vs AIK Stockholm

Gordon, Jullien, Simunovic, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, Christie, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard

Substitutes: Hazard, Bitton, Griffiths, Bayo, Hayes, Morgan, Ntcham

 