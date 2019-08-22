Score Draw At Legia Warsaw Would Suit Us – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that a score draw against Legia Warsaw tonight would be a good result for the Gers to record in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie.



Steven Gerrard's men are set to take on Polish club Legia Warsaw tonight as they look to plot a route through to the Europa League group stage.













Johnstone wants Rangers to have a solid first leg and though a score draw did not help Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers, against Cluj, he would take a similar result for the Gers.



The Rangers legend understands the benefits of away goals, which would be key in the second leg at Ibrox.





Johnstone, who plied his trade for the Light Blues for almost 15 years, admits though that he desperately wants to see Rangers win.







"I think the easy thing, we'll love a win again", Johnstone told the official Rangers podcast.



"It's always nice when you win away from home but I always feel – and it certainly didn't work for Celtic when they got an away goal [against CFR Cluj] and they should have been favourites because the other team has to score if you score away from home – I would take it [an away goal in a draw].





"I would love a win but if not a win, maybe a 2-2 draw so you get two away goals.



"You keep that up your sleeve when they come to Ibrox.



"But yeah, a score draw would be great for us."



Rangers have netted 12 goals in their last three games in all competitions, conceding just twice.

