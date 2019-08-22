XRegister
06 October 2018

22/08/2019 - 17:41 BST

Sheyi Ojo Starts, Andy King On Bench – Rangers Team vs Legia Warsaw Confirmed

 




Fixture: Legia Warsaw vs Rangers
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 19:00 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against Polish outfit Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their Europa League playoff round tie in Poland. 

Steven Gerrard's side are now just one tie away from booking their spot in the group stage of the Europa League, which would be a financial boost for the Gers and also point towards continued progress.
 

 



The Gers boss was able to rotate his side at the weekend as Rangers eased past East Fife in the Scottish League Cup, and will be looking for a freshness boost this evening in Poland.


Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence he trusts in James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan as full-backs.
 


In central defence, Gerrard picks Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic as his central pairing, while in midfield Steven Davis slots in, along with Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo. Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo support Alfredo Morelos up top.



Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes throughout the 90 minutes, with options including Andy King and Jermain Defoe.
 


Rangers Team vs Legia Warsaw

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Barisic, King, Kamara, Jones, Defoe
 