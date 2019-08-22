This Is The Treat For Me – Leeds United Star On Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has conceded that he is looking forward to scoring his first goal for the club but insists that seeing others hitting the back of the net is a real treat for him.



Forshaw has emerged as the mainstay of Leeds’ midfield this at the start of the season and has been crucial to their good start to the Championship campaign.













The midfielder has been at Leeds since January last year, but is yet to score in his 47 appearances for the Yorkshire giants.



He has gone close once or twice this season and he admits that Leeds fans are desperate to see him break his duck and get his first goal for the club.





However, Forshaw is happy to see his team-mates score the goals and was particularly happy to see Patrick Bamford bag a brace at the weekend against Wigan.









He admits that he would be delighted to score, but is happy as long as the team are winning.



Asked if he is feeling the fans’ anticipating him scoring his first goal, Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds: “It is evident.





“Anyone says to me when they see me on the streets at the moment, ‘are you going to score that goal or what?’



“I want it to be part of my game, but it is not the be-all and end-all. Honestly, I was genuinely pleased that Patrick felt a pat on the back at the weekend when he put them away.



“You always want your number 9 scoring goals.



“Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t mind scoring myself but that’s the treat for me.



“I am a team player and at the end of the day we won the game.”



Forshaw only has 18 career goals to his name in over 300 appearances.

