06 October 2018

23/08/2019 - 16:27 BST

Arsenal Trying To Encourage Two Senior Team Stars To Leave

 




Arsenal are trying to encourage two first team players to move on before the European transfer window slams shut on 2nd September. 

The Gunners cannot add further to their squad due to the early closing Premier League transfer window, and made several eye-catching signings, including winger Nicolas Pepe.


 



They are now looking to trim the squad of fringe players not in Unai Emery's plans and have two stars they are encouraging to leave the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal want to see Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny leave before the European window shuts.

 


The Gunners want Mustafi and Elneny to leave and it is claimed would be disappointed if either player was still on the books after 2nd September.


 


Both players have been linked with several clubs and are mulling their futures.

Elneny still has another three years left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and made 17 appearances for Arsenal over the course of last season.

 


Mustafi has two years on his deal with the Gunners and clocked 40 outings for the club last term.
 