Chelsea In Touch With Vitesse After Charly Musonda Injury, Jay-Roy Grot In Line To Start

Charly Musonda has suffered another injury blow, with Vitesse and Chelsea working together to assess the extent of the problem.



The attacker joined Vitesse last summer on a season-long loan deal, but saw a knee injury wipe out almost his entire season.













He returned to the Dutch top flight side on another season-long loan deal earlier this summer, but has now suffered another issue with his knee.



According to Dutch daily De Gelderlander, Musonda has a problem with his knee and will be replaced in the starting line-up by Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot; he had been due to start this weekend.



Vitesse are now working with Chelsea to conduct further tests on Musdona's knee as they bid to judge how bad the injury is.







Grot will be handed an opportunity in the absence of Musonda, when Vitesse play Heracles in the Eredivisie this weekend.



Musonda has made three appearances, spanning 65 minutes, in the Eredivisie for Vitesse so far this season.



The 22-year-old was snapped up by Chelsea from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2012 and drafted into the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.



Tipped for the top, Musonda has struggled to live up to expectations and has had loan stints at Real Betis and Scottish side Celtic.

