XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 13:55 BST

Chelsea Sweating Over N’Golo Kante Fitness For Norwich Clash

 




Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that N’Golo Kante is a doubt for his side’s clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

Kante has been recovering from a stop-start pre-season due to his commitments with France over the summer and did not start in Chelsea’s opening day defeat at Manchester United.  


 



He played the full 120 minutes against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup and started the 1-1 draw at home against Leicester City last weekend.

But the Frenchman is in danger of missing out Chelsea’s away trip to Norwich City as Lampard has revealed that he has picked up an ankle knock ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday.
 


The Chelsea boss also admits that Antonio Rudiger is still not ready to feature in the team but insisted that Pedro missing training this week was only a precautionary measure.
 



He said in a press conference: “Kante has got an injury, so we will assess that over the next 24 hours.

“Rudiger is not fit yet, hopefully, next week.
 


“Pedro missed open training only because he contributed a lot over three weeks.

“That was just a precaution.”

Lampard is still waiting for his first win as Chelsea manager ahead of the Blues' trip to Carrow Road on Saturday.   
 