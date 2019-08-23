Chelsea Sweating Over N’Golo Kante Fitness For Norwich Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that N’Golo Kante is a doubt for his side’s clash against Norwich City on Saturday.



Kante has been recovering from a stop-start pre-season due to his commitments with France over the summer and did not start in Chelsea’s opening day defeat at Manchester United.













He played the full 120 minutes against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup and started the 1-1 draw at home against Leicester City last weekend.



But the Frenchman is in danger of missing out Chelsea’s away trip to Norwich City as Lampard has revealed that he has picked up an ankle knock ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday.





The Chelsea boss also admits that Antonio Rudiger is still not ready to feature in the team but insisted that Pedro missing training this week was only a precautionary measure.









He said in a press conference: “Kante has got an injury, so we will assess that over the next 24 hours.



“Rudiger is not fit yet, hopefully, next week.





“Pedro missed open training only because he contributed a lot over three weeks.



“That was just a precaution.”



Lampard is still waiting for his first win as Chelsea manager ahead of the Blues' trip to Carrow Road on Saturday.

