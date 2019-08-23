XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/08/2019 - 09:35 BST

Club Brugge Banking On This To Complete Victor Wanyama Swoop

 




Club Brugge are banking on Champions League football to be able to afford the wages of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama. 

The Belgian giants are claimed to have an agreement with Tottenham on the basis of an immediate €10m payment, plus €5m in bonuses.


 



However, Club Brugge have yet to confirm the existence of an agreement as they want to first see they can meet Wanyama's wage demands.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Wanyama earns €3.7m per year in north London and the distance between Club Brugge and the player on a contract is substantial.

 


It is claimed that Club Brugge will need to secure qualification to the Champions League group stage to be able to strike a deal with Wanyama.


 


Reaching the group stage would bring €25m into Club Brugge's coffers and make a deal for Wanyama do-able.

The Belgian side already have one foot in the group stage after beating Austrian outfit LASK Linz 1-0 away from home in the first leg of their playoff round tie.

 


It is also claimed that reaching the group stage could be key from a sporting stance to convincing Wanyama to move to Belgium.
 