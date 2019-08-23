Everyone I Phoned Talked Him Up – Liverpool Coach On Checks Before Summer Signing Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that his numerous phone calls to find out about Adrian did not yield a single bad word.



Simon Mignolet’s departure for Club Brugge late in the transfer window forced Liverpool into action to bring in a new goalkeeper for the squad.













The Merseyside giants snapped up Adrian, who was available on a free transfer after he left West Ham at the end of last season when his contract expired with the club.



Adrian has already been forced into action due to Alisson’s injury and barring a shaky performance against Southampton, the Spaniard has held his own between the sticks at Liverpool.





Achterberg admits that he made several calls when Liverpool were doing their background work on Adrian and revealed that no one had anything bad to say about the goalkeeper.









He stressed that he only heard positive words from people who have worked with the goalkeeper.



“[Liverpool sporting director] Michael [Edwards] asked me to have a look at Adrian and who else was left on the market”, Achterberg told The Athletic.





“You have to consider who would suit our style and who wouldn’t.



"You write down reasons ‘for’ and ‘against’ and then a decision is made depending on what’s realistic and possible.



“Everyone I phoned who had worked with him was very positive about Adrian.



“Not only in terms of being able to do a good job on the field but also in terms of being a good guy off it.”



The Spaniard saved the decisive penalty in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup last week and is expected to continue in goal until Alisson is fully fit.

