XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 10:06 BST

Everyone I Phoned Talked Him Up – Liverpool Coach On Checks Before Summer Signing Made

 




Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that his numerous phone calls to find out about Adrian did not yield a single bad word.

Simon Mignolet’s departure for Club Brugge late in the transfer window forced Liverpool into action to bring in a new goalkeeper for the squad.  


 



The Merseyside giants snapped up Adrian, who was available on a free transfer after he left West Ham at the end of last season when his contract expired with the club.

Adrian has already been forced into action due to Alisson’s injury and barring a shaky performance against Southampton, the Spaniard has held his own between the sticks at Liverpool.
 


Achterberg admits that he made several calls when Liverpool were doing their background work on Adrian and revealed that no one had anything bad to say about the goalkeeper.
 



He stressed that he only heard positive words from people who have worked with the goalkeeper.

“[Liverpool sporting director] Michael [Edwards] asked me to have a look at Adrian and who else was left on the market”, Achterberg told The Athletic.
 


“You have to consider who would suit our style and who wouldn’t.

"You write down reasons ‘for’ and ‘against’ and then a decision is made depending on what’s realistic and possible.

“Everyone I phoned who had worked with him was very positive about Adrian.

“Not only in terms of being able to do a good job on the field but also in terms of being a good guy off it.”

The Spaniard saved the decisive penalty in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup last week and is expected to continue in goal until Alisson is fully fit.   
 