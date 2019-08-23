Fans Were Key At Sunderland Last Season – Wimbledon Boss Targets Result At Stadium of Light

Follow @insidefutbol





AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes is expecting his side's fans to again be in good voice at the Stadium of Light this weekend and is desperate to repay them with a good result against Sunderland.



The Dons are set to make the 303 mile long trip north as they prepare to face giants Sunderland in a League One match on Saturday.













Reflecting on their visit to the stadium last season, when they were beaten 1-0 in spite of a resolute performance, Downes insists that the fans played an important role in the match, providing Wimbledon with tremendous support.



The Wimbledon boss expects the same again from the travelling faithful and is desperate for his side to make sure their trip is not in vain.





“It was tremendous support that we had last season at Sunderland and it looked like our fans really enjoyed it after having problems getting in", Downes told his club's official site.









"They were loud and vociferous. We knew where they were and they really helped with the performance.



"To go all that way and give them a point or three points, that would be a great experience for our players and certainly the fans going up there.





"We look forward to seeing the fans up there and we hope we can put in a performance for them."



Wimbledon only avoided relegation to League Two last season on goal difference and relied heavily on their away form to stay up, as their home record was the worst in the division.

