06 October 2018

23/08/2019 - 10:14 BST

Gillingham Amongst Clubs Showing Interest In 18-Year-Old Leeds United Talent

 




Gillingham are amongst a clutch of clubs who are interested in signing Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson this summer.

Leeds signed the young forward from York City in 2017 and the youngster has impressed for the Under-18 and the Under-23 sides at Elland Road.  


 



He made two appearances in the Championship last season, but he is not a big part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the 2019/20 campaign.

Leeds are considering loaning him out the clubs in the lower leagues and they still have time to do so before 2nd September.
 


And according to The Athletic, Gillingham are one of the clubs in the lower tiers of the Football League who are interested in Edmondson.
 



No decision has still been made, but Leeds are most likely to loan the 18-year-old out if they receive a concrete offer in the coming days.

He did not feature for the Leeds Under-23s earlier this week and the club are keen to see him play senior football this season.
 


Edmondson is eagerly waiting for a concrete offer to land on his table and will be hoping to make a big impact when he does head out on loan.   
 