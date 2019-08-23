Representatives of Free Agent With Tottenham Offer Hold Talks At Fiorentina’s HQ

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have not given up hope of landing Tottenham Hotspur linked Fernando Llorente and have held fresh talks with his representatives.



Llorente has been available on a free transfer since he left Tottenham following the end of his contract this summer.













He has an offer on his table from Tottenham of a one-year contract, but Llorente is highly unlikely to return to England in the coming days.



A move to Italy seems to be on the cards and he already has an agreement in place to join Serie A giants Napoli on a free transfer.





Fiorentina have also been chasing him all summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have not waved the white flag in their attempts to sign the striker.









His representatives were at Fiorentina’s headquarters earlier today to hold talks over the player potentially joining La Viola this summer.



They remain keen to beat Napoli to his signature, but Carlo Ancelotti's men are in pole position to sign Llorente and can offer him Champions League football.





Napoli are though waiting for Mauro Icardi to indicate whether he wants to join them before they pull the trigger on their deal with Llorente.

