XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 15:53 BST

Representatives of Free Agent With Tottenham Offer Hold Talks At Fiorentina’s HQ

 




Fiorentina have not given up hope of landing Tottenham Hotspur linked Fernando Llorente and have held fresh talks with his representatives.

Llorente has been available on a free transfer since he left Tottenham following the end of his contract this summer.  


 



He has an offer on his table from Tottenham of a one-year contract, but Llorente is highly unlikely to return to England in the coming days.

A move to Italy seems to be on the cards and he already has an agreement in place to join Serie A giants Napoli on a free transfer.
 


Fiorentina have also been chasing him all summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have not waved the white flag in their attempts to sign the striker.
 



His representatives were at Fiorentina’s headquarters earlier today to hold talks over the player potentially joining La Viola this summer.

They remain keen to beat Napoli to his signature, but Carlo Ancelotti's men are in pole position to sign Llorente and can offer him Champions League football.
 


Napoli are though waiting for Mauro Icardi to indicate whether he wants to join them before they pull the trigger on their deal with Llorente.   
 