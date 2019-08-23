Roma Keeping Tabs On Out-of-favour Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have continued to keep tabs on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as an option for their defence going into the last stretch of the European transfer window.



Unai Emery has more or less made it clear through his own words that he wants Mustafi to leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes in Europe on 2nd September.













The German has dropped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Arsenal and is unlikely to play many minutes if he sticks around at the club beyond the summer.



Arsenal have been looking to find a buyer for the defender throughout the summer and it has been claimed they could have an option in Italy.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Mustafi is one of the names on Roma’s shortlist of targets going into the final stretch of the window in Europe.









The Serie A giants want to sign a centre-back in the coming days and the Arsenal man is one of the many names they are keeping a close watch on.



Juventus defender Daniel Rugani is also one of the players the Serie A giants are considering signing.





They tried to agree a deal to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on loan earlier in the summer before the negotiations ended unsuccessfully.

