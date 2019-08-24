Celtic First Team Taste Wasn’t Going To Influence My Decision – Bayern Munich Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich youngster Liam Morrison has conceded that being with the Celtic first team during pre-season was never going to influence the decision over his future.



The 16-year-old centre-back made headlines this summer when he decided to leave the Scottish champions in favour of a move to Bayern Munich in Germany.













The Scot was earning praise for his consistent performances for Celtic’s academy sides and there were rumblings of him breaking into the first team over the course of the season.



Neil Lennon even had him with his first-team during pre-season, but Morrison feels it was never going to influence what he would eventually do in the summer.





The youngster stressed that he is focused on continuing his development and not playing first team football.









Morrison stressed that he would like to stay in the first team once he breaks into it in the near future and it not his time yet.



“When I was at Celtic during pre-season, I was with the first team”, the youngster told The Athletic.





“And although it was a great experience, the first team isn’t a priority in my career at this point.



“From 16 to maybe 18 it’s about developing as a player, to be ready so when I do enter the first team, I’m not coming in for a couple of games then returning to the youths.



“I want to make sure I stay in the first team.”



Morrison has signed a contract until 2022 with Bayern Munich and has featured for their Under-17 side already this season.

