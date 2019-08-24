XRegister
06 October 2018

24/08/2019 - 17:49 BST

That Was Important For Sebastien Haller – Manuel Pellegrini On Goals As West Ham Win

 




Manuel Pellegrini feels it was important for West Ham United new boy Sebastien Haller to score in the Hammers' 3-1 win away at Watford. 

West Ham splashed the cash to sign Haller from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and he helped himself to a brace at Vicarage Road.


 



Pellegrini's side pulled ahead after just three minutes when Mark Noble converted from the penalty spot, taking advantage of the spot-kick being awarded after Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Manuel Lanzini.

However, Watford were level in the 17th minute through Andre Gray and pushed to then try to take the lead, though could make none of their efforts count.

 


And they were made to pay when Haller scored in the 64th minute, making no mistake when left with a tap-in following a cut-back from Felipe Anderson.


 


Then in the 73rd minute Haller hit an overhead kick from close range into the back of the net, making it 3-1 to the visitors and killing off Watford.

West Ham boss Pellegrini feels it was important for Haller to score and told the BBC: "His goals were two very important goals for him.

 


"Coming to the Premier League is not easy. He had just one start in a difficult game against Man City.

"For a striker the most important thing is to score."

Watford had a whopping 23 efforts at goal and Pellegrini admits the game was an entertaining one which delights fans.

"It was an amusing game of football because both teams play in an attacking way so were always trying to score.

"As a manager, the most important thing is to win but there are different ways to do it.

"The fans saw a very good game, a good show, and these are the games that bring people to the game", Pellegrini added.

West Ham have now collected four points from their opening three Premier League games and next have a change of scenery, with a trip to Wales to play League Two side Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.
 

 