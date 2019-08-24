This Rangers Star’s Attitude Looks To Be Spot On – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone thinks that Alfredo Morelos' attitude looks to be spot on and believes he could enjoy a superb season in front of goal.



Morelos has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Ibrox, while he has also suffered from disciplinary issues.













At times Morelos has cut the figure of a grumpy player, but Johnstone sees no sign of that now and thinks the Colombian is loving life at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.



The Rangers legend also believes that with Gerrard, his backroom staff and the Gers team doing their bit, Morelos could bag goals aplenty this term.



"This could be a terrific season for Alfredo and with the help of the manager, the staff and the players he could have an even more prolific campaign than he did last term", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.







"There have been times in Alfredo’s Rangers career when he has looked a bit sullen, a bit grumpy.



"But in recent weeks you have seen him play with a smile on his face and he seems to really be enjoying his football right now and his attitude looks to be spot on."



Morelos has a battle on his hand to start regularly for Rangers this season due to Jermain Defoe's goalscoring form.



The Englishman has started the campaign in inspired form, netting five goals in his seven appearances in a light blue shirt, and is relishing the chance to feature from the start of games.



Morelos though has made no mistake so far, striking nine times in nine games..



It remains to be seen what bids might come in for Morelos before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.

