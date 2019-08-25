Some Players Didn’t Step Up, I’ll Deal With It – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Fringe Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted there were fringe players who did not step up when given their opportunity against East Fife and has promised to deal with the situation.



Gerrard, who feels a squad of 22 to 23 players who can come into the side without the team's level dropping is essential, believes that a lack of options hurt the Gers last term.













The Rangers boss is of the view that a number of players he had sitting behind him in the Ibrox dugout last season were not able to give him the quality needed, and addressing the situation this summer in the transfer market was a key aim.



Asked by Rangers TV if the Gers were hurt last season by having to pick the same starting eleven after European games, Gerrard replied: "Yes, I think it did [hurt us] at times, and also even within games, with all due respect, not having people behind me at the same level as the people that were on the pitch.



"I don't mean that to disrespect anyone, but at a big club it can't just be about eleven to 15 players.







"You need up to 22, 23 that are all a similar level, so if one's injured, or suspended, or out of form, or looks a bit tired and jaded, you've got his mate behind your back who can come on and do the same job", he added.



Gerrard made a host of changes for Rangers' recent Scottish League Cup encounter against East Fife and the Gers boss is clear that he delivered a blunt message to his fringe stars, telling them to show him what they can do.



He admits though that not all rose to the challenge.



"I think the majority have [stepped up]. I was pretty blunt before the East Fife game in terms of saying to people your opportunity is there.



"And they've been chomping at the bit to get 90 minutes and a full start. They've probably only had cameos and I said to then 'go on then, go and show me what you've got'.



"I think a lot of people stepped up and performed really well.



"Some never. But that's just the way it is and I'll deal with that."



Rangers earned a 1-0 win at St Mirren on Sunday and will now prepare for a crunch Europa League meeting with Legia Warsaw.

