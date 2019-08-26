I’ve Got Real Belief In Him – Frank Lampard Backs Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Blues midfielder Mason Mount and believes he can be world-class if he continues working hard.



The London-based club earned their first Premier League win under the management of Lampard against newcomers Norwich City at the weekend.













A brace from Tammy Abraham and a goal from Mount saw the Blues win the game 3-2 and take home the three points.



Mount, 20, was on the scoresheet in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge last weekend. The attacking midfielder also put on an impressive performance against Manchester United in Chelsea's season opener despite the side suffering 4-0 defeat.





Lampard, who took the youngster on loan at Derby County last season, is impressed by how Mount has fared for Chelsea this term and feels the youngster can reach the top if he keeps working hard.









"I don’t want to say he’s surprised me with the way he’s taking to the Premier League because I have real belief in him", Lampard was quoted as saying by Chelsea's official site.



"But he has made me stand up and take notice of just how far he can go in the game.





"Doing well last year at Derby was great but that’s one thing, and coming to Chelsea and performing at this level with all the competition for places is another.



"Mason has a fantastic character and that’s part of his overall package, plus he has the quality on the ball.



"Intelligent players who are hungry and have that talent and are fantastic to work with, and Mason is exactly that.



"He’s impressed me even more from pre-season and I believe he can absolutely go to the top if he continues to work hard."



Chelsea host Sheffield United in their fourth Premier League game of the season on Saturday, before the international break kicks in.

