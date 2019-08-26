We Must Move On – Tottenham Star Keen To Shrug Off Newcastle Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is disappointed with Spurs' defeat to Newcastle United, but believes that they have to move on and be ready for their next match.



Premier League side Tottenham hosted Newcastle, who lost their first two games of the season, at the weekend and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Magpies.













Spurs had got their season off to a solid start by defeating newcomers Aston Villa and holding champions Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, but fell short against Newcastle on Sunday.



It was the Tyneside-based club's record signing Joelinton who scored the only goal of the game and earned his side their first win of the season.





Sissoko believes that unexpected defeats are part and parcel of football and Spurs should move on and prepare for their next game.









"Everything was perfect today to have a great game and take the three points but after we conceded that first goal, the game became more difficult", Sissoko told Spurs TV.



"When you play against a team who stay at the back and play with five defenders and the midfielders very deep, it is difficult to find some space.





"We tried with some crosses but we didn't score and I think we should maybe have took our chances from outside the box, we didn't do it enough.



"At the end we lost, so we can be disappointed with today's result but that is football, sometimes this kind of thing happen.



"So now you have to move on, look forward and be ready for next week."



Tottenham travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on arch-rivals Arsenal in their fourth league match of the season on Sunday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

