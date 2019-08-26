XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/08/2019 - 14:13 BST

We Must Move On – Tottenham Star Keen To Shrug Off Newcastle Loss

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is disappointed with Spurs' defeat to Newcastle United, but believes that they have to move on and be ready for their next match.

Premier League side Tottenham hosted Newcastle, who lost their first two games of the season, at the weekend and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Magpies.  


 



Spurs had got their season off to a solid start by defeating newcomers Aston Villa and holding champions Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, but fell short against Newcastle on Sunday.

It was the Tyneside-based club's record signing Joelinton who scored the only goal of the game and earned his side their first win of the season.
 


Sissoko believes that unexpected defeats are part and parcel of football and Spurs should move on and prepare for their next game.
 



"Everything was perfect today to have a great game and take the three points but after we conceded that first goal, the game became more difficult", Sissoko told Spurs TV.

"When you play against a team who stay at the back and play with five defenders and the midfielders very deep, it is difficult to find some space.
 


"We tried with some crosses but we didn't score and I think we should maybe have took our chances from outside the box, we didn't do it enough.

"At the end we lost, so we can be disappointed with today's result but that is football, sometimes this kind of thing happen.

"So now you have to move on, look forward and be ready for next week."

Tottenham travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on arch-rivals Arsenal in their fourth league match of the season on Sunday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.   
 