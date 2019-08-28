EFL Cup Run Could Boost Sunderland’s Transfer Funds – Former Burnley Boss After Upset

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Burnley manager Owen Coyle believes that a good EFL Cup run could help Sunderland boss Jack Ross with extra transfer funds in the January transfer window.



Ross' side pulled off a cup shock on Wednesday night at Turf Moor when they knocked Burnley out courtesy of a 3-1 win at the Premier League outfit.













Promotion from League One is sure to remain Ross' priority, but Sunderland now have a next round tie away at another Premier League side in the form of Sheffield United to prepare for.



Burnley went 1-0 up in the game and had the chance to extend their advantage, but spurned their opportunities, and Coyle thinks Sunderland could go on an EFL Cup run, which may mean extra transfer funds for Ross.



Coyle said on BBC Radio 5 live after the game at Turf Moor: "Turf Moor is a tough place for anyone to go.







"Burnley could have been out of sight. But Sunderland hung in there.



"If you can get that cup run going, some extra revenue, who knows – it could help to buy someone in January", he added.



Sunderland will now switch their attention back to League One matters, with a trip to face Peterborough United on the agenda for the weekend.



The Black Cats' first fixture of September is a visit from Nigel Clough's Burton Albion to the Stadium of Light.

