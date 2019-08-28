XRegister
06 October 2018

28/08/2019 - 14:53 BST

Indications Something Has Happened Between Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Star

 




The indications are that something has happened between Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and defender Jan Vertonghen, it has been claimed. 

Vertonghen has been overlooked by Pochettino this season and was not even in Spurs' matchday squad for their meeting with Aston Villa.


 



It had been suggested that Pochettino was unhappy with Vertonghen's efforts in pre-season and there are now question marks over how much football he will play over the coming weeks.

There is now every indication that something has happened between Pochettino and Vertonghen, according to football.london.

 


Tottenham have missed the balance provided by Vertonghen in defence and all eyes will be on whether the Belgian defender is involved this coming weekend against Arsenal.


 


Vertonghen has now entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether there has been a breakdown in his relationship with Pochettino.

The transfer window remains open across Europe until 2nd September and Tottenham could be tested with bids for their players.

 


Whether they would be willing to let Vertonghen go is unclear as due to the early closing Premier League transfer window they cannot now bring in a replacement until the winter window opens in January.
 