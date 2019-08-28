Tottenham Hotspur Star Must Convince Family Before Transfer Can Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is yet to take a final call on whether to join Club Brugge as he still needs to convince his family about the transfer to Belgium.



Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that Wanyama is no longer part of his plans at Tottenham and the club have been actively seeking buyers for the midfielder.













Club Brugge have come forward with an offer to sign him and already have an agreement in place with Tottenham take Wanyama to Belgium ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.



They have also prepared a five-year contract for the Kenyan, but the player is yet to give his final approval to the transfer.





According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the midfielder is yet to convince his family about the move to Belgium this summer.









He is acutely aware that he is not likely to play much football if he stays at Tottenham and is inclined to say yes to Club Brugge.



But he is holding off on giving the final confirmation in order to conduct talks with his family.





Tottenham are hopeful that they will be able to clear Wanyama off their books by Monday’s deadline, while Club Brugge are hoping to book the Champions League group stage spot tonight that will make money available to help finance the deal.

