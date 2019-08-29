It Means This – Former Cluj Coach Sees Clear Sign Amid Claims Striker Is Celtic Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Cluj coach Vasile Miriuta believes the signs are clear that the Romanian side have sold an attacker, with Billel Omrani heavily linked with a move to Celtic.



Cluj, who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers, have just snapped up Catalin Golofca, and for Miritua, the only reason his former club would have completed the deal is if they have sold a forward.













Amid claims that Omrani is being sold to Celtic for €3.3m before the summer transfer window closes, Miriuta told Romanian broadcaster Prosport: "If they've taken Golofca, it means they've sold a player up front.



"Maybe we know that Omrani was sold.



"It means a player was sold.







"Deac, Omrani, Costache….it means one of them was sold.



"I am anticipating this, I have no [specific] information", the former Cluj coach added.



French striker Omrani moved to Cluj in 2016 after a spell at Marseille, where he came through the youth ranks.



He grabbed Celtic's attention in the Champions League qualifier between the two clubs, scoring a brace at Celtic Park as Cluj shocked the Scottish side and ran out 5-4 winners on aggregate.



Celtic are working against the clock to complete the signing, with the transfer window due to close on Monday evening.

