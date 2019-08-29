Jack Clarke Is Fighting – Marcelo Bielsa On Tottenham Hotspur Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spelt out the challenge in front of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke.



The young winger was sold to Tottenham earlier this summer, before the Whites then brought him back on a season-long loan deal.













Clarke has struggled for game time at Leeds however and has been hamstrung by the Whites having six loanees, but only being able to name five in their matchday squads.



Bielsa admits that Clarke has the skills needed to make life difficult for opposing players, but has underlined that he is fighting with Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Jordan Stevens and Pablo Hernandez for minutes on the pitch.



"He showed in previous times he’s an unbalanced player. He has to show it again these skills he has", Bielsa told a press conference.







"Harrison, Costa, Stevens, Clarke and Pablo can all play as wingers.



"He’s fighting with these players for a chance.



"He competed in previous times with [Ezgjan[ Alioski as a winger too. Now he needs to do the same."



The Leeds boss admits he is keeping a close eye on how Clarke is performing though as he analyses what the best team for him to field in the Championship is.



"He is fighting for his position like everyone. He is doing this. I am always watching.



"I analyse the training, cup, Championship or under-23 games and his behaviour and after this I make my conclusions.



"I am thinking he will be in the team, but sometimes I am right and sometimes I am wrong", Bielsa added.



It has been claimed Tottenham could recall Clarke in January if he continues to struggle for game time at Elland Road.

