06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 20:22 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Has No Problem Being Hard – Former Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has insisted that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has no problem being ruthless with his players when it is needed and lauded his work in driving the club forward with financial restrictions.

The Argentine manager has admitted his squad is unsettled at present as, despite the Premier League transfer window being closed, the European window is open until 2nd September; Pochettino has criticised the Premier League for closing its window early.  


 



The Tottenham boss has also sidelined defender Jan Vertonghen from the team, following suggestions he was unhappy with the Belgian's application over pre-season.

Friedel believes Pochettino has no issue in being ruthless with players and has already shown he can do what needs to be done.
 


"Mauricio has no problem being hard when he needs to be", Friedel told football.london.



"When he first came to Tottenham, there were many players he needed to get rid of, he had to figure out who would adapt to his system.

"He also had to deal with the financial parameters. It wasn't easy to do."
 


Pochettino brought in Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso over the summer, while he saw the early closing Premier League transfer window deny him the chance to complete the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.  
 