Unai Emery Resisting Nacho Monreal Departure Before Tottenham Clash

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is resisting the departure of Nacho Monreal before the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.



Real Sociedad want Monreal and have been in talks with Arsenal to take the defender back to Spain.













They have been hopeful of pushing the deal over the line in time for Monreal to feature in their own derby clash this weekend, against Athletic Bilbao.



However, according to Spanish journalist Kike Marin, Emery is reluctant to lose Monreal's services before Arsenal play Tottenham on Sunday.



Emery named Monreal in the starting eleven for Arsenal's trip to Liverpool last weekend and the north London derby could yet be his final outing in a Gunners shirt.







Real Sociedad will be wary of the ticking clock however, with the European transfer window slamming shut on Monday evening.



Monreal has agreed to a two-year contract, with an option for a further year, at the Spanish club.



He has also agreed to abide by the salary structure of Real Sociedad, which means lower wages than at Arsenal.

