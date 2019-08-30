It’s Been Difficult – Club Brugge CEO On Victor Wanyama Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge CEO Vincent Mannaert has conceded that the club have been facing difficulties in getting a deal over the line for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.



The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Tottenham and the club are ready to let him go before the European window closes on Monday night.













Club Brugge have an agreement in place with Tottenham to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal but Wanyama is yet to give his final green light to the transfer.



He is yet to sort out some outstanding issues with Tottenham but Club Brugge have given him until today to get the deal over the line.





Club Brugge have been getting impatient with the time Wanyama has taken and Mannaert admits that it has been a hard deal to get over the line this summer.









However, he warned Wanyama that the club have other targets and given the window closes on Monday, a decision will be made soon one way or the other.



“Wanyama is one of the targets but it has been difficult”, Mannaert told VTM Nieuws.





“We have been working on it for a long time and the deadline is coming closer.



“As usual, we have not put all our money on one target, so there are some others.



“Very soon [there will be news] and it cannot be otherwise because the market closes on Monday.”



Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that Wanyama is not part of his plans going forward.

