XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/08/2019 - 11:38 BST

National Team Boss Gives Manchester City Star Private Assurances

 




Gareth Southgate has assured Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker about his future with England despite dropping him from the squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Walker has been left out of the squad as Southgate has gone with the younger options in Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.  


 



The 29-year-old defender’s omission from the squad amidst a season where he is facing competition for his place in the Manchester City team from summer signing Joao Cancelo.

The defender has impressed in the first few weeks of the campaign and his name not being part of the England squad came as a shock for many.
 


But according to The Athletic, Southgate has told Walker that he remains his number one choice at right-back despite his dropping.



He has assured the full-back that he will get more opportunities to play for England leading up to next summer’s European Championship.

Southgate wants to check out Wan-Bissaka and Alexander-Arnold in what he feels are winnable games against Bulgaria and Kosovo.
 


While the England manager has privately assured Walker of his importance, he did say earlier this week that future selections will depend on performances.   
 